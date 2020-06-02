APSO: Missing runaway teen found unharmed

GONZALES - Sheriff's deputies in Ascension Parish say a runaway teen that was missing over the weekend was found unharmed Monday morning.

15-year-old Alexis Parker was located by a family member, according to deputies. She has been referred to the Families In Need of Service department.

Alexis had last been seen Friday evening when deputies put out the alert concerning the missing teen.