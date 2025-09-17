76°
APSO: Man having sex with teen in exchange for vapes arrested

2 hours 23 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, September 17 2025 Sep 17, 2025 September 17, 2025 4:46 PM September 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man who was allegedly having sex with a teenager in exchange for nicotine vapes was arrested Wednesday. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Marcus Meunier had a months-long relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He allegedly bought her vapes and other items in exchange for sex. 

Meunier was booked for three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile and obstruction of justice. 

