APSO: Man having sex with teen in exchange for vapes arrested

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man who was allegedly having sex with a teenager in exchange for nicotine vapes was arrested Wednesday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Marcus Meunier had a months-long relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He allegedly bought her vapes and other items in exchange for sex.

Meunier was booked for three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile and obstruction of justice.