APSO investigating shooting in Gonzales, one man injured
GONZALES - One man was injured in a shooting Monday night in Ascension Parish.
The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 13000 block of George Rouyea Road, located off Highway 621 in Gonzales.
Sources tell WBRZ AirMed responded to the scene after a call was made to officials regarding a man with a "neck wound."
The victim was later found on Airline Highway where he was transported to a local hospital, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating.
