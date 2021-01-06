42°
APSO detective fired following domestic violence arrest

2 hours 3 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, January 05 2021 Jan 5, 2021 January 05, 2021 10:59 PM January 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

ASCENSION - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has fired Detective Tim May after his involvement in a domestic dispute.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call early Tuesday morning involving May and a former girlfriend.

After investigating, May was fired following his arrest, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Detectives later discovered that several domestic disputes occurred during the relationship but were never reported by the victim.

"We are not above the law and will be held to the highest ethical standard that is expected of a leading law enforcement agency,” Sheriff Webre said. “APSO will always be intolerant on criminal behavior, to include circumstances when our employees are accused of unlawful behavior.”

May was arrested and charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, stalking, and battery of a dating partner.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail late Tuesday evening.

