APSO attempt to locate murder suspect; arrest two others

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people while searching for Jermaine Jackson, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Deputies and the US Marshals Task Force located four men in the 500 block of St. Patrick Street, but Jackson was not with them. Law enforcement officials found several guns at the residence, one stolen from Assumption Parish.

One of the occupants, 22-year-old Peter Henderson III, is a convicted felon on probation for simple robbery, according to a release from APSO. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

22-year-old Derrick Jackson Jr. had several bench warrants and was also detained, deputies say. He was charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Two other occupants, 20-year-old Peter Henderson IV and 19-year-old Trevon Henderson, left the scene before the search. A warrant has been obtained for illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Deputies are still looking for Jermaine Jackson, who is wanted for the Dec. 15 murder of Rhyeme Stevenson.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line. You can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).