APSO arrest Opelousas man for theft estimated at $65,000 in losses, damages

ASCENSION - After a multi-jurisdictional investigation over the span of one month, a man was arrested Thursday on several theft-related charges.

Deputies began their investigation on thefts of catalytic converters from the industrial corridor on Hwy 30 in Ascension Parish on Jan. 19.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit continued the investigation through multiple jurisdictions and found 28-year-old Bradley Griffin of Opelousas as a suspect.

Authorities with the Broussard Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office found evidence that Griffin committed the thefts in Ascension Parish and several other parishes throughout the state.

Griffin was found on Feb. 11 by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked for multiple warrants from other agencies.

He was transported to the Ascension Parish Jail on Feb. 18 and booked on four counts of unauthorized entry of a place of business and felony theft over $25,000.

In total, the thefts committed in Ascension estimated a total of $65,000 in monetary loss and damages.

In addition, Griffin is suspected of other thefts and more charges are pending as the case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.