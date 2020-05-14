69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

April 29, 2016 Morning News Pop

4 years 2 weeks 1 day ago Friday, April 29 2016 Apr 29, 2016 April 29, 2016 7:15 AM April 29, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Catherine Nguyen

Here are today's top stories:

City officials to addres Earth Day event mayhem Friday

Saints draft defensive lineman Rankins with 12th pick

Start of 2nd weekend of Jazz Fest soaked by rain

Friday dry, Saturday turns wet

Updates all day, every day:

FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days