April 1 is Census Day, federal government urges citizens to complete 2020 Census

April first is Census Day, the day that determines who is counted in the 2020 Census and where they are counted.

The U.S. Constitution requires a count of its population every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs legislative district boundaries. They also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers to communities for public services and infrastructure like hospitals, emergency services, schools and bridges each year over the next 10 years.

Click here for more information on how to complete the 2020 census.