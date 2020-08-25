Approximately 400,000 unemployed Louisianians to receive $300 federal aid beginning Aug. 26

BATON ROUGE- Approximately 400,000 eligible unemployed Louisianians will receive $300 weekly from the federal government in virus relief funds beginning Wednesday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission announced Tuesday.

In addition to state benefits, the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) will aid those who may have had their employment disrupted by COVID-19.

The retroactive payments will include the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8, and Aug. 15, 2020. In order to be eligible, all claimants need to continue filing their weekly certifications.

Additionally, the LWC says 20,000 unemployment insurance claimants could qualify for LWA. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26, claimants who qualify will receive an email from the LWC to update their claim information.

The LWC says it will contact claimants directly and encourages everyone to ensure that the email address they are required to provide at time of filing is correct.

"Subsequent weeks will be processed as additional funds are received from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). No additional action is needed from the approximately 400,000 eligible individuals in order to receive these funds," the LWC stated Tuesday.

The agency claims to continue working diligently with the U.S. Department of Labor and additional federal partners to extend LWA to those who may be eligible.

“Since late March, the LWC has worked tirelessly to ensure that we meet Governor John Bel Edwards’ directive of paying Louisiana residents the funds they are entitled to in a timely manner,” Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie said. “All that we continue to accomplish could not have been possible without the efforts of LWC staff, Commissioner Jay Dardenne, Governor’s Executive Council and Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder working towards the same common goal of providing financial assistance as quickly as possible.”

The LWC unemployment insurance call centers are set to remain open to assist claimants despite the current storm threats. The call center is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.