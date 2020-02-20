Applebee's to pay autistic cook who didn't get checks for a year

PORTSMOUTH, R.I.- Applebee's officials say they will pay a Rhode Island man who worked at a restaurant for about a year and never received a paycheck.



Caleb Dyl has autism and was placed in the job by the social service agency Resources for Human Development. He started working as a prep-cook at the Middletown restaurant in August 2014, but the 21-year-old's parents say he never received a check.



Applebee's at first agreed to pay Dyl 166 hours, based on the agency's records. But his parents say he actually worked about 480 hours. Now, the chain's New England regional director of operations says the restaurant has agreed to pay Dyl for 480 hours.



The state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals says it is still investigating.