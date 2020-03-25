Apple donating 100K masks to Louisiana medical community

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that Louisiana is one of the states receiving surgical masks with the help of Apple's CEO.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on social media Wednesday that the company was helping source 10 million N95 masks for parts of the United States and Europe. Governor Edwards confirmed that Louisiana would be receiving about 100,000 masks.

Proud to share we’ve been able to source 10M masks for the US and millions more for the hardest hit regions in Europe. Our ops teams are helping to find and purchase masks from our supply chain in coordination with governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/uTsA6eA5ks — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2020

The governor said the state was thankful for the donations from Apple and other private vendors, but added that much more will be needed to get through the crisis.

"Quite frankly, it is not enough. We zero out the warehouse every single day," Edwards said.