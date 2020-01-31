50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Appeals court won't reconsider 'Obamacare' decision

2 hours 43 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 4:35 AM January 31, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has refused to reconsider its ruling striking down a key part of President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The brief ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was dated Wednesday.

A divided three-judge panel ruled in December that the law’s requirement that people buy insurance was rendered unconstitutional when Congress set the tax on those who don’t buy insurance at zero. And it told a lower court judge to review whether other parts of the law, such as protections for those with pre-existing conditions, must also fall.

Wednesday’s ruling says one 5th Circuit judge asked for a rehearing by the full court. But the judges voted 8-6 against a rehearing.

Defenders of the law have asked the Supreme Court to hear the case.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days