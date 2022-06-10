Latest Weather Blog
Appeals court temporarily halts federal ruling ordering redraw of congressional map
BATON ROUGE - A federal appeals court is temporarily blocking an injunction ordering that Louisiana redraw its new congressional map to include another majority Black district.
On Thursday the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Louisiana legislative leadership's motion requesting a stay of Judge Shelly Dick's move to stop the state from holding any elections using the recently approved map.
Governor John Bel Edwards called for a special session in response to Judge Dick's injunction, which came Monday as the regular session was winding down. It's unclear how the decision Thursday will affect the plans for a special session.
Trending News
The court of appeals ruling says the civil rights groups which initially filed suit over the congressional map have until 4 p.m. Friday to respond to the appeal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager arrested in February shooting death of woman killed by stray bullets
-
Devery Henderson Saints Hall of Fame
-
Baton Rouge cemetery trying to fix exposed remains in graveyard
-
Ascension sees spike in high tech equipment after spike in crime
-
Former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves avoids penalties for ignoring subpoena