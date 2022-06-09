Appeals court temporarily halts federal ruling ordering redraw of congressional map

BATON ROUGE - A federal appeals court is temporarily blocking an injunction ordering that Louisiana redraw its new congressional map to include another majority Black district.

On Thursday the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Louisiana legislative leadership's motion requesting a stay of Judge Shelly Dick's move to stop the state from holding any elections using the recently approved map.

Governor John Bel Edwards called for a special session in response to Judge Dick's injunction, which came Monday as the regular session was winding down. It's unclear how the decision Thursday will affect the plans for a special session.

The court of appeals ruling says the civil rights groups which initially filed suit over the congressional map have until 4 p.m. Friday to respond to the appeal.