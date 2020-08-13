Latest Weather Blog
Appeals court reviews Louisiana governor's LGBT-rights order
BATON ROUGE- Lawyers for Louisiana's Democratic governor and Republican attorney general are heading back to court to argue the constitutionality of an order aimed at protecting LGBT rights in state government.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is hoping an appeals court will reinstate his executive order banning discrimination in government and state contracts based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
A three-judge court panel hears arguments Tuesday from lawyers for the governor and for Attorney General Jeff Landry, who filed the lawsuit challenging Edwards' order.
In December, District Court Judge Todd Hernandez ruled the governor's order violated Louisiana's constitutional separation of powers and blocked enforcement of it.
Hernandez agreed with Landry that Edwards' order was executive overreach, unconstitutionally seeking to circumvent Louisiana lawmakers who have refused to write such LGBT-rights protections into statute.
