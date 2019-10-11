Appeal by ex-Saints star Sharper continues in drug, rape case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Imprisoned former NFL star Darren Sharper is pressing on with his attempts to reduce his 18-year federal sentence in a sexual assault case.

An on-again-off-again appeal was revived Friday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. It follows a U.S. district judge's August rejection of Sharper's argument that he was not adequately advised by his lawyers on the consequences of his 2015 guilty plea to conspiracy and drug charges involving his drugging of two women so he could rape them. His sentencing judge said similar allegations involve as many as 16 victims in four states.

Sharper's August appealed was tossed out for failure to pay a court fee. However, the case was reopened Friday because earlier notices from the court to Sharper's appellate lawyers had gone to the wrong address.