Apartment fire near Celtic Media Center displaces more than one resident

BATON ROUGE - A Sunday (March 14) night apartment fire near the Celtic Media Center in Baton Rouge left more than one individual displaced, according to fire officials.

First responders with the St. George Fire Department confirm that they were dispatched to a reported apartment fire at Lake Plaza Condominiums, which are located off Bluebonnet Boulevard, within the 10200 block of West Winston Avenue around 9:39 p.m.

Firefighters said that upon arrival they saw flames emerging from the windows of one of the units at the previously mentioned address.

Officials say that unit was destroyed by the fire in addition to the adjacent apartment and two upstairs apartments, which suffered moderate smoke or smoke and water damage.

Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the blaze from spreading beyond the unit of origin, greatly limiting the potential loss.

The fire was declared under control by 10:30 p.m., officials say.

No one was injured during the fire but some residents were displaced and power was disconnected to the four impacted units.

The Red Cross is expected to offer assistance to any displaced individuals, officials say.