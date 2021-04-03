68°
Apartment fire displaces 4 individuals, says BRFD

Saturday, April 03 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews worked to put out an overnight fire that displaced four individuals from an apartment complex near Staring Lane.

On Friday around 10:20 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department, responded to the Harvest of the World apartment complex located on Cedar Lake Drive in regards to a fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke coming from a downstairs apartment. Firefighters entered the downstairs apartment and contained the fire to the kitchen. The rest of the apartment received smoke and water damage.

The apartment above received light smoke damage.  

Everyone made it out of the building unharmed. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was an unattended pot on the stove, according to BRFD. 

One adult from the upstairs apartment and two adults and a child from the downstairs apartment were displaced by the fire.

Red Cross was called to the scene to assist those displaced. 

