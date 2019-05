Apartment catches fire after unattended pot left on stove

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a reported apartment fire before 1 a.m. Monday.

The fire was reported at a residence in the 2100 block of Lobdell Blvd. around 12:16 a.m. Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was a pot that was left on the stove. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area.

Other units had smoke and water damage.