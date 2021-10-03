Apartment building near Lobdell Boulevard intentionally set on fire; damaged six units

BATON ROUGE - A vacant apartment building near Lobdell Boulevard was intentionally set on fire Saturday night.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said a building at Greenwood East Apartments was set on fire around 7 p.m. Saturday and it took firefighters nearly an hour to put the flames out.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they could see flames coming from the roof of the building. All six units in the building were vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. Fire officials said the fire cost $150,000 in damages.

If anyone has information on who started the fire, they should call fire investigators at 225-354-1419.