AP Source: U. S. to register drone operators

5 years 8 months 1 week ago Monday, October 19 2015
Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Federal regulators are expected to announce Monday that the government will require registration of most drones to help track operators who flout safety rules, according to an industry official.

The industry official said the Federal Aviation Administration is setting up working groups of government and industry officials and model aircraft hobbyists to work out details of the registration system. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The working groups will decide which drones will require registration. Toys and small drones that don't present a safety threat are likely to be exempt.

The FAA is scrambling to get registration rules in place before Christmas. The Consumer Electronics Association has forecast that 700,000 drones will be sold this holiday season.

