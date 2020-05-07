Latest Weather Blog
AP source: Saints bringing back kicker Forbath
NEW ORLEANS - A person familiar with the negotiations says the New Orleans Saints have signed kicker Kai Forbath to a one-year contract.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because contract has not been announced. Forbath, who signed the deal shortly after free agency began on Wednesday, kicked in 10 games last season for New Orleans, hitting nine of 13 field goal attempts. He'll have to compete to retain his job with recent Saints acquisition Josh Scobee.
New Orleans also has extended tender offers to two restricted free agents, tight end Josh Hill and guard Tim Lelito, meaning the Saints can match any offer those players receive from other clubs.
The Saints declined to extend tenders to several restricted free agents, including running back Khiry Robinson.
