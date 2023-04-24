71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers

1 hour 54 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, April 24 2023 Apr 24, 2023 April 24, 2023 3:41 PM April 24, 2023 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.

The New York Jets have agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

Trending News

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because the teams have not officially announced the deal.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days