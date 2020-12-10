Latest Weather Blog
AP Source: GM to announce $1B factory investment, new jobs
DETROIT - A person briefed on the matter says General Motors will announce a $1 billion investment in its factories that will create or keep around 1,000 jobs.
The investment will be announced Tuesday. The person tells The Associated Press that the investment is part of the normal process of equipping factories to build new models, and it's been planned for months. The person didn't want to be identified because the announcement hasn't been made yet.
The person also says multiple factories will see investment, but GM won't say where the new jobs will go.
President-elect Donald Trump has attacked GM and other automakers for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S.
Trump has threatened to tax GM for importing the compact Chevrolet Cruze. While GM builds hatchback Cruzes in Mexico, most Cruze sales are Ohio-built sedans.
