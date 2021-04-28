88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
AP source: Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home

1 hour 42 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, April 28 2021 Apr 28, 2021 April 28, 2021 11:36 AM April 28, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan residence.

The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the reasons for the search were not immediately available.

The official who confirmed the execution of the search warrant did not have approval to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. A message left for Giuliani’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

