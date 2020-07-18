AP Source: Colston told he'll be cut by Saints

Image: Sports Illustrated

NEW ORLEANS - A person familiar with the decision says Saints all-time leading receiver Marques Colston has been informed he'll be released by the only NFL club for which he has played during his 10-year pro career.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the move, which was first reported by ESPN, has not been announced or made official with the league office.

The 32-year-old Colston, a seventh-round draft choice out of Hofstra in 2006, owns Saints receiving records for catches with 711, yards with 9,759 and touchdowns with 72.

Playing through various injuries in recent years, Colston had his least productive season in 2015, with 520 yards and four TDs.

Cutting Colston will provide New Orleans more than $3 million in salary-cap relief.