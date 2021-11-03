AP: New autopsy rejects theory that crash killed Ronald Greene

MONROE - A review of Ronald Greene's autopsy following his 2019 death in police custody, and spurred by the outrage surrounding leaked body camera video, has rejected a theory alleging that Greene died from injuries he suffered in a car crash, according to the Associated Press.

The reexamination of the autopsy report, which was ordered by the FBI back in July, says evidence doesn't support the idea that a crash at the end of his pursuit with state troopers is what ultimately caused Greene's death. Family said to WBRZ last year that State Police told them the crash, which photos showed to be little more than a fender bender, is what killed Greene.

The AP cited an anonymous source saying that the new review removed the crash and “agitated delirium” from the list of causes in Greene’s original autopsy. The report also found that Greene's fractured breastbone and ruptured aorta were likely the result of CPR and other life-saving efforts from first responders, not the collision.

Police video that was withheld from public view for two years until it was ultimately leaked in May 2021 showed troopers dragging Greene from his vehicle after the crash, beating him, pulling him by his legs and tasing him. An audio recording also captured one of the troopers saying he "beat the ever living f*** out of him." shortly after Greene was taken into custody.

The trooper heard in that recording, Chris Hollingsworth, died shortly after he was told State Police planned to fire him in 2020. Hollingsworth was fatally injured in a single-vehicle wreck which sources have said was a suicide attempt.

Other troopers involved in the arrest were handed suspensions, but criminal investigations are underway at both state and federal levels as the release of police video prompted outcry for more severe punishment.

Louisiana State Police issued a statement Tuesday about the autopsy results:

LSP continues to offer our full cooperation and has been provided no further information on the ongoing federal investigation.

As the department awaits the findings of the federal investigation, the men and women of the Department of Public Safety remain dedicated to professional public service across our state.