Antonio Brown granted $110,000 bond

HOLLYWOOD, FL - After spending Thursday night in a Fort Lauderdale jail, on Friday morning, Antonio Brown was granted bail by a Broward County judge.

ESPN reports that in addition to having a bond set at $110,000, Brown will be under mandatory GPS surveillance, required to release his passport and guns, submit to drug and alcohol testing, and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Brown is expected to be released sometime Friday or Saturday.

The embattled former NFL player turned himself in to Broward County Jail, Thursday night.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest on charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

This latest incident follows several career-halting accusations levied against the former New England Patriots player.

During 2019, a former LSU gymnast accused Brown of sexual assault and shortly thereafter an artist who worked in Brown's home also accused him of sexual misconduct.

This most recent incident occurred Tuesday and involves a moving truck driver who claims he was outside of Brown's home when Brown assaulted him.

Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, was also arrested in connection with the incident, but posted a $20,000 bond.

Court documents say Brown disagreed with the moving truck's driver about rate-of-pay and reacted by throwing a rock at the driver's truck.

Documents say the driver called police to report the damage and the moving company told the driver to drop off the goods as Brown agreed to pay the fee plus damages he'd caused. But, Brown didn't follow through.

He paid the $4,000 and refused to pay additional costs.

Another argument resulted and according to the driver, this is when Brown allegedly forced his way into the driver's side of the truck and repeatedly hit the man.

Holt is said to acted as an accomplice by trying to grab the driver's keys from the ignition to open the truck and get Brown's belongings.

The tussle left the driver with minor injuries.

According to ESPN, Brown's home is in a gated community and many of his neighbors say they're fed up with the 'antics' that frequently take place at his home, including multiple police encounters as of late.

Brown is also being investigated by the NFL and was released by both the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.