Antonio Brown countersues former LSU gymnast who accused him of rape

According to ESPN, recently cut New England Patriots wide-receiver, Antonio Brown is countersuing former LSU Gymnast, Britney Taylor for defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements.

Brown became the subject of an NFL investigation in September, when Taylor alleged he raped and sexually assaulted her.

Brown continues to deny the accusations and is requesting a jury trial.

Taylor’s lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Florida, says Brown sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017 and a third time in May 2018.

The former gymnast says Brown exposed himself and kissed her without consent. In a later incident, Taylor says Brown ejaculated on her as she was watching a television show at his home. The second incident is backed by text messages Brown sent Taylor, which were included in the lawsuit.

Brown maintains that his sexual relationship with Taylor was consensual and says Taylor was very interested in securing a $1.65 million investment from him for her gymnastics business.

Brown says he signed a confidentiality agreement with Taylor on March 8 while “under duress” and that it prevents him from discussing “a number of relevant events,” which he believes are vital to his case.

Brown says two days after he signed the agreement, he was traded from the Steelers to the Oakland Raiders as part of a three-year, $54 million extension and his countersuit claims Taylor’s “false accusations” earlier in the year negatively impacted his business dealings.

Brown's suit goes on to say Taylor met with NFL investigators for 10 hours, "however, when asked to waive the terms of the confidentiality agreement so that both she and Brown could testify freely, she refused."

As a result, Brown will edit his countersuit to reflect civil conspiracy.

Before the former gymnast filed her suit against Brown, the two discussed settlement. ESPN says it was during those talks that Brown declined to sign a $2million-plus agreement.



Brown’s countersuit claims, “After enduring a failed business endeavor and also failing to gain the relationship status she desired with Brown, Taylor began a vicious campaign of lies and deceit targeting Brown both personally and professionally. Taylor’s acts have all but ruined Brown’s career, causing him to lose a number of substantial and lucrative business contracts, and impacting the public persona in such a manner as to cause Brown and his family significant personal and financial harm.”

Taylor’s attorney, David Haas, in turn, says his client will “not be bullied.”

"Today, Antonio Brown countersued the woman he raped and blamed her for the self-destructive conduct that led to the demise of his NFL career," Haas said in a statement. "In the past, Defendant Brown has used intimidation to avoid responsibility for his actions. However, Ms. Taylor will not be bullied and remains steadfast in holding Defendant Brown accountable."



Brown is no longer a member of the NFL. After Taylor’s suit surfaced in September, he was accused of sexual misconduct by another individual who’d been hired to work at Brown's home in 2017.



Brown was released by the Raiders following several off-the-field incidents including a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock. He then signed with the New England Patriots, but was cut after appearing in only one game.



Brown now hopes to return to the league. On Tuesday, he offered a public apology to Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, saying he regretted becoming a source of drama.



Brown is the son of retired Arena Football League star Eddie Brown, who was named the best player in the league's history in 2006.

Taylor is a former gymnast who competed at Central Michigan University, where Brown played college football, and at Louisiana State University. She eventually became the owner of a gymnastics training facility in Tennessee.