Antoine Duplantis breaks LSU All-Time hit record

BATON ROUGE- During the 1st inning of LSU's 6-4 win over Southern Miss in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Final, LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis hit a single up the middle which gave him his 353rd hit of his LSU career.

Duplantis passes former LSU tiger first baseman Eddy Furniss for the LSU all-time hits record. Duplantis also broke the record for most career games at LSU with 267 games played.

One of the best to ever wear the Purple and Gold with not one but two records tonight! #GeauxTigers?? pic.twitter.com/CNbWOuT36j — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 3, 2019

Duplantis finished the night against Southern Miss 2-for-5 and scored a run. He now sits in 2nd place behind Mississippi State outfielder Jake Mangum for the SEC All-Time hits lead.

Duplantis will have a shot to build on his record breaking career throughout the rest of the NCAA tournament as the Tigers host Florida State in the NCAA Super Regionals starting Friday.