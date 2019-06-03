Latest Weather Blog
Antoine Duplantis breaks LSU All-Time hit record
BATON ROUGE- During the 1st inning of LSU's 6-4 win over Southern Miss in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Final, LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis hit a single up the middle which gave him his 353rd hit of his LSU career.
Duplantis passes former LSU tiger first baseman Eddy Furniss for the LSU all-time hits record. Duplantis also broke the record for most career games at LSU with 267 games played.
One of the best to ever wear the Purple and Gold with not one but two records tonight! #GeauxTigers?? pic.twitter.com/CNbWOuT36j— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 3, 2019
Duplantis finished the night against Southern Miss 2-for-5 and scored a run. He now sits in 2nd place behind Mississippi State outfielder Jake Mangum for the SEC All-Time hits lead.
Duplantis will have a shot to build on his record breaking career throughout the rest of the NCAA tournament as the Tigers host Florida State in the NCAA Super Regionals starting Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vote on 415 connector pushed back once again
-
Vote on 415 connector pushed back to Sunday
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night