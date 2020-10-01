Antique paradise up for auction this weekend in Zachary

ZACHARY - History is up for auction in Zachary this weekend.

Just off Main Street in the Historic District, you'll find colorfully-painted houses from the 18 and 1900s. The homes have primarily been under the City of Zachary's care for decades but slowly have been sold off. To revitalize Downtown Zachary into a destination, the City of Zachary is taking steps to grow by selling off historic properties to potential commercial investors who will turn the buildings into restaurants and shops.

"It became evident that these houses need to be put back in the private sector and get them back in commerce where people have money to put into them and make them what they are," Zachary Mayor David Amrhein said. "It will really be a boost to the city, and that's what we're looking for."

Recently, historic Zachary properties have been transformed into Magnolia Fields and Whimsical Alley. Two more houses, the Allison House and the McHugh House, will be auctioned off along with all their contents and the contents of four other historic properties in Zachary.

Tony Achord of Southern Heirs Auction will be at the helm starting the bidding process. He says the collection is like something out of a museum and anticipates everything to sell.

"In 35 years of doing this, I've never seen this many items ever auctioned at one particular auction," Achord said. "I promise you there's stuff people have never seen before."

The auctioneer will move from house to house and bring items out front for people to view. Several heavy items will be sold where they are inside the houses.

For more information about the auction schedule, click here. There will be a preview of the items on Friday, Oct. 2 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the live auction will go toward the redevelopment of Downtown Zachary.