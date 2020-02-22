Anticipation grows as residents prepare for Spanish Town Parade

BATON ROUGE - For many residents in the Spanish Town neighborhood, Friday felt more like Christmas Eve.

"I woke up this morning and said it's Mardi Gras Eve," Jamie Gober said."

Gober spent the afternoon decorating her front yard like many of her neighbors.

"I went for a walk this morning with the dogs and everybody was out in the yard, and cleaning up the yard," Gober said. "Decorating, bringing in supplies, it is just a feeling in the air of excitement.

Gober isn't the only one counting down the minutes until the floats roll Saturday at noon.

"This is our big party of the year," Debbie Daniel said.

"Look, when I find out what day [the parade] is, I take the Friday and Monday off," Claudette Lacombe said. "I let them know right after Christmas, write it down because I'm not coming in those two days."

Daniel, Lacombe and their neighbor, Josie Panula spent Friday prepping their adjoining yard for hundreds of friends that plan on flocking to the parade. But even before they arrive, the party gets started.

"A cup of coffee, a biscuit, and a jello shot," Daniel said. "That's how the morning starts."

Other neighbors enjoyed Friday's weather by cleaning up for the crowd or putting up fencing. Whatever chores were on the list, everyone is looking forward to something specific Saturday.

"The best part about it is seeing people that used to live here that have moved away and then they come back for the parade," Allen Kirkpatrick said. "It's nice to reconnect with old friends."

Believe it or not, some living on the route will experience their first Spanish Town Parade ever this year.

"It's kind of like Christmas Eve," Jim Erwin said. "I'm looking forward to it, I'm excited. I've been to New Orleans quite a few times, but I've heard this is a whole lot different."

Rather rookie or veteran, everyone is more than ready for the pink party to get started.

For parking and route information, click here.