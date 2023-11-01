59°
Anti-hazing bill passes Louisiana House with unanimous vote

April 02, 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
The parents of Max Gruver were present as lawmakers voted on House bill no. 78

BATON ROUGE  - Louisiana lawmakers voted unanimously to strengthen criminal penalties for hazing Monday at the urging of the parents of a college freshman who died after a hazing ritual.
  
House bill no. 78 was passed Monday in an 87-0 vote.
  
The measure would make hazing that kills someone a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. State law currently treats hazing as a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of up to 30 days in jail.
  
Parents of 18-year-old Louisiana State University freshman Maxwell Gruver were present for the vote.
  
Gruver died in September with a blood-alcohol limit six times higher than the legal limit for driving. Four people have been charged.

The bill now moves to the Louisiana Senate for a vote.

