Another wet week is upon us

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies tonight, as patchy fog will also be developing overnight and into Monday morning. Clouds will inhibit cooling, as lows drop near 55°. Patchy, dense fog will be possible before 9 AM, before burning off and leading to cloudy skies. A warm front will slowly move onshore to allow for afternoon showers and isolated storms to develop, with highs peaking near 73°.

Up Next: A rather wet weather pattern is again setting up over the Gulf States, which will keep cloudy and rainy conditions in the forecast through much of the week. Mostly sunny skies will return on Friday, as we begin to dry out heading into the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

This wet weather pattern will be lingering through much of the week, as a rather strong low pressure system slowly moves from our northwest to northeast. A warm front will crawl onshore Monday afternoon before stalling out just to our north. It will drop down as the low pressure slides into South-Central Arkansas. The associated cold front will also be nearing our area, before driving through and into the Gulf late Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will drop from the upper-70s on Tuesday to the mid-50s by Thursday. High pressure FINALLY returns on Friday, and brings with it mostly sunny skies. Highs will slowly warm back into the mid-60s over the weekend, with a potential for spotty showers Sunday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

