Another vacant house set to flames; arson involved

Sunday, February 23 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Another vacant house has been set on fire on Sunday.

Around 2:50 p.m. firefighters responded to 2554 Cable Street near 110 Interstate in reference to a house fire. 

Upon arrival the house was engulfed in flames and fire was going through the roof.

The cause of this house fire is arson.  

One firefighter was taken to the hospital due to a cut on his leg he received from a piece of glass.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419

This is the second vacant house fire today and the third this weekend. 

