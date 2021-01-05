Another sunny day, Rain starts late Wednesday

Another sunny day is in store for your Tuesday.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Overnight, the winds shifted, now out of the north. Cool air will be moving in all day and high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Afternoon highs will be near 65 degrees. Tonight, clouds will start to build in and lows will be near 40 degrees.

Up Next: On Wednesday, high temperatures will be near 65 degrees and clouds will build in all day long. Scattered showers will move into western areas after sunset. A cold front will help to push the rain all the way through south Louisiana in the overnight hours. Most of the rain will be cleared out by the time the sun comes up on Thursday. Below is a generous timeline for rain. It is all-inclusive for the WBRZ viewing area. The most western areas will be through with the rain first. The last of the rain will move out of the easternmost areas by 4 am.

Cool air will come in behind the rain, and afternoon highs on Thursday will struggle to hit 60 degrees. Overnight lows will be back down in the 30s. Dry skies will be back on Friday with high temperatures in the 50s. We are tracking another overnight rain event at the end of the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

