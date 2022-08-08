81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Another street racer arrested for car stunts that shut down College Drive after Garth Brooks concert

BATON ROUGE - Another street racer involved in shutting down College Drive near I-10 after the Garth Brooks concert was arrested over the weekend. 

Baton Rouge police officers spotted 23-year-old Malik William's car on Greenwell Springs Road on Friday night and pulled him over. Officers said they used social media screengrabs from the night of the concert to identify William's license plate and decals on his car. 

Officers said Williams admitted to participating in the car stunts at College Drive and several others. 

Williams was booked for drag racing and aggravated obstruction of a roadway. 

May 29, 30-year-old Clifford Hall was arrested for participating in the shutdown. Hall was booked for obstruction of justice, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated obstruction of a roadway and drag racing. 

