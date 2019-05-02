Another step taken to resolve duplication of benefits issue from 2016 flooding

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, along with U.S. Representatives Ralph Abraham and Garret Graves announced that Louisianans impacted by the 2016 flooding will be eligible to receive Restore Louisiana grants even if they took out SBA loans.

According to a release, families with lower to moderate income receive assistance. Officials said those who make below 120 percent of the area-median-income (AMI) will be immediately eligible for the Restore Louisiana grants. People making above 120 percent AMI will be able to apply for an exemption to receive the grants. More details will be released at a later date.

"This was a hard fight for Louisiana families and I’m glad to report that duplication of benefits will be fixed," said Cassidy. "Rules will be released in days, but I have received assurances from Secretary Carson that if you took out an SBA loan you will be eligible to receive a Restore Louisiana grant and have the resources you need to recover. “We had thousands of people in Louisiana after the great flood of 2016 who were punished for being responsible and doing the right thing.”

Kennedy said this is a "long-awaited day for flood victims."

"I made Louisiana’s case to President Trump. He told me that he would resolve this, and he did,” said Kennedy. “Duplication of benefits was a huge hurdle for many families as they struggled to rebuild."Louisianans are resilient, but they’ll be made even stronger by getting the disaster relief they were promised.”