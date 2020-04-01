Another plea deal in courthouse evidence theft scheme

BATON ROUGE - The son of former State District Judge Kay Bates pleaded guilty Monday to malfeasance, possession of cocaine and obstruction related to a case against him where he was indicted for theft of cocaine and weapons from the evidence locker at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in 2012.

William Colvin worked at the Clerk's of Court Office inside the courthouse where prosecutors said between September and November of that year, Colvin stole the drugs and thee handguns and two shotguns from the evidence room. The weapons were evidence in several murder cases, a previous WBRZ.com story reported.

In June, Colvin's girlfriend and co-worker, Debra Bell, pleaded guilty to charges of cocaine possession and principal to malfeasance in office. Also Monday, Debra Bell was sentenced to two, five-year suspended sentences. The received credit for time served along with five-years active supervised probation and two-years of probation.

Colvin faces 15 years in prison.

Bell's son, Colt Weston Bell, was also indicted in connection with the scheme. He was accused of extorting his mother in order to sell the stolen cocaine. Colt Weston Bell was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In all, six people were indicted in July 2013.

Court officials have said security improvements were made following the thefts.

