Another overnight storm threat into the weekend

Area Outlooks:

Severe thunderstorms are possible across the Southern U.S. on Friday night and Saturday morning. Generally, there is a 3/5 “enhanced risk” of severe weather in southwest Mississippi, a 2/5 “slight risk” southward to I-10, and a 1/5 “marginal risk” near the coast. A few organized thunderstorm clusters, are expected to develop with the potential to produce swaths of damaging wind gusts. Large, damaging hail and a couple of tornadoes are also possible.

Next 24 Hours: Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet though the mugginess will come back as low temperatures stop in the mid 60s. The advancing moisture could result in some patchy fog early Friday. Thermometers will run for the mid 80s by Friday afternoon. Despite the impending threat for severe weather, most of the daylight hours will be spent dry. Showers and thunderstorms will make a return near dusk, especially north of I-12. During the overnight, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are anticipated and any storms could be strong. Temperatures will hover around 70 degrees.

Up Next: The weekend will begin with lingering showers and thunderstorms, which could be possibly through Saturday afternoon until a cold front pushes humidity southeast of the Baton Rouge area. After highs in the upper 70s, some clearing is expected into Sunday morning with lows in the upper 50s. The second half of the weekend looks much nicer with sunshine and dry warmth that will last into Monday. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

Severe Weather Threat Overview:

A strong upper level low pressure system will move across the Great Plains Friday into Saturday with an associated cold front at the surface. Another impulse of energy in the upper levels will arrive just of those two main features. Locally, the atmosphere will be primed with lots of warmth and moisture ahead of the leading impulse, which will provide enough lift to spark an initial round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening. While it is not clear if these will be linear or more isolated in nature, certainly any isolated storm cells overnight will have favorable low level winds to rotate. After that, the main upper level trough and front will barrel across the region with a second batch of storms. Forecast models suggest a strong line or cluster of heavy thunderstorms will move through before daybreak on Saturday. By that time, ingredients will be favorable for damaging wind gusts and possibly large hail, with a lingering threat for an isolated tornado. Additionally, street and poor drainage flooding could be an issue due to multiple periods of heavy rain.

Estimated Timeline:

- Begin: Friday Evening

- Peak: Before Dawn Saturday

- End: Saturday Afternoon

Severe Weather Threats:

1) Damaging wind gusts over 58mph

2) Hail 1 to 2 inches in diameter

3) Isolated tornadoes

4) 2 to 4 inches of rain

Actions to Take Now:

Think about where you will be Friday night and Saturday morning and identify a structure that is central, low and away from windows. That is where you should go if a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning is issued. Mobile Home residents should find a nearby brick and mortar home of a family member or friend as it is recommended you prioritize the near term weather threat over social distancing. Go there as soon as a watch is issued, as you should still have plenty of time. Unfortunately, this storm system brings a threat while many are asleep so be sure to have access to alerts through the night.

You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings.

