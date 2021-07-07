Another member of Britney Spears' team of co-conservators asks to resign

Since internationally acclaimed pop star Britney Spears went public regarding the terms of a conservatorship that she called "abusive" and requested independence from the court-appointed arrangement, several of her co-conservators have requested to resign from their roles.

During her statement to the court, Spears claimed her co-conservators allowed her to be drugged, forced to perform against her will, and prevented from having children.

She begged a judge to terminate the legal arrangement that has allegedly dictated the most crucial aspects of her personal life for the past 13 years.

Though the judge did not rule in favor of Spears' request, the singer's plea for freedom garnered widespread support from the public.

Amid extensive announcements of support from celebrities and other members of the public who empathized with Spears, members of the singers' team who've been acting as co-conservators appear to be backing off from their roles, one by one.

The most recent individual to request to resign as co-conservator is Spears' long-time attorney, Samuel Ingram.

According to the 39-year-old's public testimony in June, Ingram allegedly discouraged Spears from speaking out. His bid for her silence reportedly prompted Spears to say she would rather select her own legal team.

Spears explained to a judge that though she and Ingram, "built a relationship," she said he appeared to be, "scared for me to go forward" with her testimony.

"He told me I should keep it to myself," Spears said, before adding that she wanted to "handpick my own lawyer by myself".

It was after this testimony went public that two of Spears' co-conservators, a law firm called Loeb and Loeb and the singer's long-time manager, Larry Rudolph, requested to resign from their roles.

Shortly after this, Ingram followed suit.

According to the BBC, the lawyer revealed his desire to resign in court papers filed in Los Angeles Tuesday.

"Samuel D Ingham III hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for Britney Jean Spears, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel," the request said.

The BBC says Ingham appeared to be taken aback by the star's statement, telling the court he was unaware of its contents before she spoke. Ingram added that he would step aside as Spears' representative if asked.

According to the most recent accounting available, in 2019 Ingham was paid about $373,000 for working with the singer.

Incidentally, Spears pays the legal costs for both sides in her conservatorship case.