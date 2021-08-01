Another Heat Advisory today, relief on the way

** A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi from 9AM - 7PM Sunday.

The Forecast:

The heat continues again today. Expect high temperatures to warm into the mid 90s this afternoon, with feels like temperatures that may reach or even exceed 105-108. The heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun as much as possible, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



A few neighborhoods will receive a cooling shower or storm this afternoon and evening, with rain coverage around 40%. Any storms that do develop will be capable of producing brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Looking Ahead:

Heat relief is on the way! An August 'cool' front will move close to the area tomorrow, bringing a chance for widespread showers and storms. The front will continue to track south on Tuesday, eventually making it to the coast. This will allow for slightly drier air to mix in beginning on Wednesday. Humidity values will be lower, making the heat index or feels-like temperatures not as high at the end of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





