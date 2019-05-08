Another hearing date set for Dakota Theriot in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Another hearing date has been scheduled for the man accused of going on a two-parish killing spree earlier this year.

Dakota Theriot was in a Livingston Parish courtroom Wednesday morning. In court, his attorneys asked for the judge to determine a source of funding for the defense team. A similar motion was filed last week in Ascension Parish. A preliminary hearing on bond has been set for May 29.

Prosecutors in Livingston Parish have already said they would pursue the death penalty against Theriot for the murders of his girlfriend Summer Ernest and two members of her family. In March, he entered a not guilty plea on three counts of first-degree murder.

Last Monday, Theriot pled not guilty to two more counts of first-degree murder, connected to the deaths of his parents in Ascension Parish. His next hearing in that parish is set for May 24.