Another governor's office staffer tests positive for COVID, 7th in recent weeks

Wednesday, August 11 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Another member of Governor John Bel Edwards' staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor's office announced Wednesday. 

The latest case involved an employee who was working off-site, and no other staffers were exposed as a result, according to the governor. The employee is currently isolating at home. 

It's the seventh case reported among the governor's staff since July 30, when Edwards reported that two vaccinated workers tested positive.

Wednesday's announcement did not say whether the latest staffer infected was vaccinated for the virus. 

7 Days