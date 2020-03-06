Another gorgeous weekend in store

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: High pressure moves in today, keeping skies sunny and conditions dry. Temperatures will be slow to warm, breaking into the 60s just before noon, with highs peaking near 66°. Winds will be elevated, with sustained winds between 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph. After sunset, temperatures will free fall fast! We can expect them to drop into the upper 40s around 9 PM, with overnight lows of 39°.

Up Next: A perfect weekend ahead, as skies will stay sunny and temperatures will be slowly warming. Showers do return next week, but should stay relatively spotty.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is sliding into our area behind a dry and reinforcing cold front that is pressing into the Gulf this morning. This will allow for breezy conditions today, especially through the afternoon. An upper level ridge and surface high pressure will pass over the Gulf Coast this weekend, keeping high temperatures below average, skies sunny, and conditions dry. The ridge will be moving toward our east Sunday into Monday, which will allow for clouds to slightly increasing to wrap up the weekend. Highs will be back into the 70s Sunday and soar into the upper 70s starting Monday. A cold front will approach the area right behind the high pressure on Monday, with rain returning. The majority of the instability and shear will stay to our north, but weak shortwaves will attempt to press into our area through the week. This will be a constant battle between these shortwaves from the north and high pressure located to our southeast helping to dry out the rain. Rain coverage and chances will decrease from north to south. There is a potential for spotty storms to develop through the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday, but should stay well below severe status. Showers are likely to linger through much of the week, but should press into the East Coast late Friday into early Saturday leading to another dry and sunny weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

