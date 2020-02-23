62°
Latest Weather Blog
Another float rider fell off parade float, says NOLA emergency crews
NEW ORLEANS - A second float rider has fallen from a Krewe of Thoth float.
New Orleans EMS posted on twitter that a second float rider has fallen. The rider fell from #33 parade float.
The rider was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
@neworleansems transports another float rider who fell from float to @UMCNO. Fall from lower level of Thoth float #33 near Poydras/St. Charles Ave.— New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) February 24, 2020
Float rider in stable condition.
This is the second person to fall from a float in the Krewe of Thoth parade Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands gather the streets for the 40th Spanish Town parade
-
Anticipation grows as residents prepare for Spanish Town Parade
-
Krewe of Southdowns returns to the Roaring 20s
-
Sheriff's office investigating incident between students inside school restroom
-
Louisiana NAACP demands immediate resignation of judge over racist messages following WBRZ...