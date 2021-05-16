Another dry afternoon, storms return Monday

Today and Tonight: Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, but all will stay dry. Southerly winds will begin to pump up the moisture today, making things feel more muggy. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.



Looking Ahead:

A trough over Texas and a ridge over Florida will set us up in a warm and moist environment. This will turn our weather pattern slightly more active once again, with a daily chance for showers and storms from Monday - Friday. No day looks like a complete wash out at this time, but there will be rain around each day. Bottom line, you'll need the umbrella nearby this week. Rainfall amounts will likely add up to 1-3 inches, on average, by the end of the week. Locally higher amounts are possible, but the flooding risk this week is low. Click here for the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

