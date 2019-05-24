Another delay in Dakota Theriot case

ASCENSION PARISH- Another hearing date has been set for Dakota Theriot, the man accused of going on a killing spree in two parishes earlier this year.

Theriot was in an Ascension Parish courtroom Friday morning. In court, his attorneys asked for the judge to determine a source of funding for the defense team.

The judge said there are still too many questions that need to be answered about the lack of funding before he can make his decision. As of now, the defense funding is set to be ruled on June 24th but that may change.

Theriot pled not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, connected to the deaths of his parents in Ascension Parish.

Prosecutors in Livingston Parish have already said they would pursue the death penalty against Theriot for the murders of his girlfriend Summer Ernest and two members of her family. In March, he entered a not guilty plea on three counts of first-degree murder.