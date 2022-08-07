Latest Weather Blog
Another attempt planned to impose age limit on strippers
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana lawmakers soon will again be asked to approve what amounts to a minimum age of 21 for strippers.
A law passed last year was blocked in March by U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier.
Barbier said the law was unconstitutionally vague. And, he noted inconsistencies in state law defining a naked breast.
NOLA.comThe Times-Picayune reports that state Sen. Ronnie Johns' new bill has language to eliminate the inconsistencies. It includes new definitions and would allow women over 21 to show their breasts, but prohibit anyone younger from "showing a majority of the male or female buttocks" or the "lower portion of the female breast."
Backers of an age limit say it could help shield women from human trafficking and drug activity that some link to strip clubs.
