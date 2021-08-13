Another 7,500 COVID cases reported in La. Friday; watch 1:30 news briefing here

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news briefing to discuss Louisiana's COVID surge.

The governor's office said the news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The briefing will come just days after the state's mask mandate went into effect Wednesday.

The briefing will air live on WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com

On Friday, the state reported another 7,548 cases, with a positivity rate of about 13.45 percent in new tests. The state reported that hospitalizations rose by six, up to 2,907 as of Friday.

Another 57 deaths were reported since Thursday.